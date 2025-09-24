Hockey India takes over UP Rudras franchise in HIL

The Hockey India League governing council has taken over the UP Rudras franchise ahead of the upcoming 2026 Hockey India League.

This development comes just two days after the Rudras pulled out of the HIL after just one season citing financial sustainability.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey made the announcement ahead of the 2026 HIL player auction on Wednesday.

"The Governing Council will manage and run the new team’s affairs until a new franchise owner comes forward. The Council remains open to discussions with interested parties who may wish to acquire the new franchise," a statement released by Hockey India read.

"This step has been taken to ensure that UP Rudras players participate in Hero HIL 2026 and to maintain the competitive balance of the League," it further read.

Hockey India officials were seen on the UP Rudras auction table on Wednesday. They roped in the services of Thies Prinz for a whopping Rs 36 lakh after a bidding war with Kalinga Lancers.

UP Rudras were the third team to pull out from the Hockey India League. Earlier, Team Gonasika and Odisha Warriors had also pulled out of the league after just one season.