Hockey
Hockey India League Auction LIVE: Check out all top buys from HIL 2026 auction – Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Hockey India League auction.
Hockey India League Auction LIVE: The player auction for the upcoming 2026 Hockey India League is all set to be held today in Delhi.
Over 200 players – more than 100 each in men and women's section – will be in the spotlight. The salary cap for men's teams stands at Rs 4 crore, while the number stands at Rs 2 crores for women's teams.
Each squad will consist of 20 players (2 goalkeepers + 18 outfield players), with a maximum of 7 overseas recruits and a minimum of 3 Indian juniors ensuring opportunities for the next generation.
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2025 7:38 AM GMT
Jake Whetton finds no takers
One of the star players of the previous edition Jake Whetton finds no interest. Unsold.
- 24 Sep 2025 7:37 AM GMT
Tim Cross goes unsold
We are back LIVE after a short break. Tim Cross is the first player up for grabs and he is unsold.
- 24 Sep 2025 7:24 AM GMT
Craig Marais to Kalinga Lancers
Craig Marais in at Rs 10 lakh. Kalinga Lancers put the Prinz fiacso behind and raise the paddle. They are the only team to do so.
Marais will turn up for Lancers at Rs 10 lakh base price.
- 24 Sep 2025 7:23 AM GMT
Bidding war for Thies Prinz
Kalinga Lancers and UP Rudras (Hockey India) in a massive tussle for Thies Prinz.
It starts from Rs 10 lakh and goes past Rs 30 lakh. Kalinga Lancers eventually pull out.
Hockey India rope in Prinz for Rs 36 lakh!
- 24 Sep 2025 7:18 AM GMT
Martin Zwicker goes unsold
Martin Zwicker is the first overseas midfielder up for grabs. Goes unsold.
- 24 Sep 2025 7:17 AM GMT
Kothajit Singh finds no takers
Veteran Indian defender Kothajit Singh in fray. He is the final player in this set of Indian defenders. No takers for Kothajit.
Next up: Overseas midfielders!
- 24 Sep 2025 7:16 AM GMT
Chirag, Sunil Jojo unsold
No bidders for Sunil Jojo, and Chirag. Unsold.
- 24 Sep 2025 7:15 AM GMT
Dipsan Tirkey, UNSOLD!
India international Dipsan Tirkey find no bidders. The 27-year-old is unsold!
- 24 Sep 2025 7:14 AM GMT
Yogember Rawat, Ravneet Singh unsold
Yogember Rawat, Ravneet Singh do not find any team. Unsold.
- 24 Sep 2025 7:13 AM GMT
Bengal Tigers rope in Parmod
Rarh Bengal Tigers with their first bid of the day. They snap up Parmod for his base price of Rs 5 lakh.