Hockey India League Auction LIVE: Check out all top buys from HIL 2026 auction – Updates, Blog

Hockey India League Auction LIVE: The player auction for the upcoming 2026 Hockey India League is all set to be held today in Delhi.

Over 200 players – more than 100 each in men and women's section – will be in the spotlight. The salary cap for men's teams stands at Rs 4 crore, while the number stands at Rs 2 crores for women's teams.

Each squad will consist of 20 players (2 goalkeepers + 18 outfield players), with a maximum of 7 overseas recruits and a minimum of 3 Indian juniors ensuring opportunities for the next generation.

The auctions will feature three base price slabs – Rs 2 Lakhs, Rs 5 Lakhs, and Rs 10 Lakhs – with Rs 2 Lakhs as the minimum for both Indian and overseas players. The men's teams auction will be conducted first followed by the women's teams. Follow us for all the LIVE updates:



