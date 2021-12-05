Upcoming sports events for India (6-13 December)

The second week in December 2021 has some big sports events to follow in Indian sports when it comes to international events apart from India's ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

Hockey - Women's Asian Champions Trophy, Korea, Donghae - (05-12 December)

The Indian women's hockey team return to action after their Tokyo heartbreak at the 2021 Women's Asian Champions Trophy, a biennial field hockey tournament for the six best Asian women's national teams, which is being held in South Korea. The host nation are the defending champions.

India, being led by Savita Punia, won their first match of the tournament on Sunday in this tournament which features South Korea, Japan, China, Malaysia and Thailand.

Weightlifting - World Championships, Ujbekistan, Tashkent - (07-17 December)



India's best weightlifters - barring Mirabai Chanu, who has opted out because of not being in form - will be in action at the World Weightlifting Championships from Tuesday, an event over which there is still a threat of cancellation due to withdrawals due to coronavirus. Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Jhili Dalbehera will be some of the many Indians at the event.

Rowing - Asian Championships, Thailand, Ban Chang - (08-12 December)

A 24-member team will be representing India at the Asia's best rowing meet from Tuesday onwards.

Badminton - World Championships, Spain, Huelva - (12-19 December)

The 2021 BWF World Championships will be held from 12 to 19 December 2021.