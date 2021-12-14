Hockey
Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India take on South Korea in opening match - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
The Indian men's hockey team returns to action after their bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 to take on South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy.
India vs South Korea Hockey: India Men's Hockey team will return to action for the first time since their historic Olympic bronze-medal winning campaign as the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 gets underway in Dhaka on Tuesday.
In their opening tie, India are up against Korea. The defending Champions will be led by Skipper Manpreet Singh and Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Singh as they look to win the trophy. In the previous edition of this event held in Muscat, Oman, India had jointly lifted the title along with Pakistan as the Final was called off due to incessant rains. The match is scheduled to begin from 3:00 pm IST.
Follow LIVE -
Live Updates
- 14 Dec 2021 8:43 AM GMT
India's matches at the Asian Champions Trophy
The Asian Champions Trophy features the best six teams from Asia taking on each other in a round-robin format before a knockout stage. With Malaysia's recent pull-out, the five teams in the competition this year are India, Korea, Pakistan, Japan and Bangladesh.
- 14 Dec 2021 8:40 AM GMT
India vs Korea: India Squad
Less than one hour to go for the Indian men's hockey team to return to action.
India Squad: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra