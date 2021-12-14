Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India take on South Korea in opening match - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

India vs South Korea Hockey: India Men's Hockey team will return to action for the first time since their historic Olympic bronze-medal winning campaign as the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 gets underway in Dhaka on Tuesday.

In their opening tie, India are up against Korea. The defending Champions will be led by Skipper Manpreet Singh and Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Singh as they look to win the trophy. In the previous edition of this event held in Muscat, Oman, India had jointly lifted the title along with Pakistan as the Final was called off due to incessant rains. The match is scheduled to begin from 3:00 pm IST.

