Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India take on South Korea in opening match - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

The Indian men's hockey team returns to action after their bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 to take on South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy.

India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh in action (HockeyIndia)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-14T14:13:55+05:30

India vs South Korea Hockey: India Men's Hockey team will return to action for the first time since their historic Olympic bronze-medal winning campaign as the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 gets underway in Dhaka on Tuesday.

In their opening tie, India are up against Korea. The defending Champions will be led by Skipper Manpreet Singh and Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Singh as they look to win the trophy. In the previous edition of this event held in Muscat, Oman, India had jointly lifted the title along with Pakistan as the Final was called off due to incessant rains. The match is scheduled to begin from 3:00 pm IST.

Follow LIVE -

Live Updates

