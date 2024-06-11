India set to host the 2025 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

In exciting news for Indian Hockey fans, the executive board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has awarded the organisation of the next FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup to India.

The tournament will be played in December 2025.



It will be the first time ever that a FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will include as many as 24 teams.

Talking about the move, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said," We're delighted that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) chose India to host the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the FIH and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram for entrusting us with this tournament. This prestigious tournament highlights India's growing importance in international hockey and shows our dedication to developing the sport for future generations. We're excited to share India's rich hockey history and provide a stage for young talent to showcase their skills."

India hosted the tournament thrice in 2013, 2016, and 2021 in New Delhi, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar respectively.

India's last title at the junior level came in the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow when the team coached by current women's team coach Harendra Singh lifted the title with current Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh being a part of the squad.

Talking about the increased participation, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said," I’m very happy that we’ve increased the number of participating teams for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups and I look forward to seeing these 24 young teams, representing the future of our sport, next year! At this stage, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Hockey India for their commitment to organise yet another fantastic event."

The last edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup took place in 2023 in Malaysia and was won by Germany.