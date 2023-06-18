How economic strength has dictated the India-Pakistan hockey rivalry

There was a time when the world of hockey was dominated by the two Asian stalwarts – India and Pakistan. Both teams lost their footing as the sport changed from natural grass turfs to artificial astro-turfs since the 1970s, but results show that it was India who had lost out more. In recent years, however, that trend has been reversed and now it is India who bully their neighbours on the hockey turf.

Overall, Pakistan still have a 82-64 advantage over India, but as the following table shows, that advantage is fast being wiped out.

Decade Matches IND Victories PAK Victories Draws Goals scored by IND Goals scored by PAK 1980 46 14 22 10 79 111 1990 26 9 13 4 52 62 2000 47 14 27 6 108 128 2010 35 19 8 8 102 62 2020 3 2 0 1 8 5

Evolution of the India vs Pakistan rivalry since 1970s The decision by the International Hockey Federation to shift to astro-turfs in 1986 (although initially introduced at the 1976 Montreal Olympics) reshaped the modern game. The decision neutralised the playing styles of the technical skill-laden playing style of India and Pakistan and favoured the strategical, physical and fast-paced playing style of the Europeans and Australians. Indian hockey and Pakistani hockey found themselves on the backfoot. Simply put, hockey became an expensive sport. Replacing wooden sticks with graphite sticks and building and maintaining synthetic astro-turf pitches were no mere cheap tasks. Today, the cost of laying astro-turf pitches varies from ₹4 crores to ₹8 crores. Replacing the numerous grass turfs with synthetic ones demanded heavy funding or sponsorships which weren’t readily available at the time. This brought an abrupt halt to the global dominance of the two Asian stalwarts. Pakistani hockey still managed to hobble on and try to cope with the changes, going to the extent of winning the 1994 Hockey World Cup. In head-to-head comparison, Pakistan completely dominated India. Owing to an abundance of loans and external aid, Pakistan’s economy also overtook that of India’s. But by the 1990s, India and Pakistan were almost at par in regard to per-capita GDP. In 1991, the decision to reform and liberalise its economy, was the stepping-stone for India to over-take Pakistan in not only GDP graphs but also in the field of hockey. By 2021, India’s per-capita income had increased to $2,277 – double of Pakistan’s.

Fig 1: The graph, based on World Bank data, depicts the per-capita GDP trajectory of India and Pakistan from 1960-2022. Since 2007, India's per-capita GDP has constantly remained higher than that of Pakistan's. As the above illustration shows, there is a strong corelation between the economic strength of the two Asian nations and their performance on the hockey field. Recently, Pakistan has been a nation embedded in economic turmoil, surviving on external grants. Simultaneously, India is the fastest growing trillion-dollar economy and is utilising its resources to improve sporting infrastructure across the nation. The head-to-head record since 2010 shows a total reversal. With 21 wins, 9 draws and only 8 losses since 2010, India has reclaimed its hockey hegemony over Pakistan. Indian hockey is in an undeniable upward spiral while Pakistan's hockey ambitions are eroding away.