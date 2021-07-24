Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 1, July 24 LIVE —Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil shooting in 10m Air Rifle— Updates, results, blog
Follow our LIVE updates on Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest updates, results, blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.
It's Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics where India will be seen competing in 10 events including Shooting, Rowing, Archery, Table Tennis and Badminton. The best athletes from the country will be competing in various sports today, which could be the most rewarding day for the country in the Olympics.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 1:
Next Story