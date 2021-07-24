Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Day 1, July 24 LIVE —Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil shooting in 10m Air Rifle— Updates, results, blog

Follow our LIVE updates on Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest updates, results, blog

2020 Tokyo Olympics Apurvi Chandela Elavenil Valarivan Saurabh Chaudhary Abhishek Verma
X

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will be the first Indian shooters in action.

By

Ankur Singh

Published: 24 July 2021 12:08 AM GMT

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

It's Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics where India will be seen competing in 10 events including Shooting, Rowing, Archery, Table Tennis and Badminton. The best athletes from the country will be competing in various sports today, which could be the most rewarding day for the country in the Olympics.

Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 1:

Tokyo Olympics Archery Shooting Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Table Tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X