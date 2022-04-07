India vs Netherlands, Women's Pro Hockey League 2021/22: All you need to know, Indian Squad, Live Stream

The Indian women's hockey team will be back in action in the Pro League 2021/22 tournament as they will be facing the Netherlands in a doubleheader on April 8 and 9.



The World No.1 Netherlands team is currently leading the Pro league table with 17 points. India who last played Germany, where they lost one and won the second match. Both the matches were decided by penalty shoot-outs.

So far in their campaign, India has lost two matches and is fourth on the table with a total of 12 points.

Netherlands Women's Team is here for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-2022 (Women's) game against India on 8th & 9th April 2022 from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/RpArFpi7o2 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 6, 2022

Here is all you need to know about India's class against the Netherlands in the Pro League 2021/22.



Squad

Hockey India has named a 22-member squad, that will be up against the Netherlands this weekend.

Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain) and Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice-Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Rashmita Minz and Suman Devi Thoudam.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Namita Toppa, Sonika, Neha and Mahima Choudhary.

Forwards: Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Rani and Mariana Kujur.

Standbys: Upasana Singh, Preeti Dubey and Vandana Katariya.

Savita, as Captain, will lead the team in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/2022 match against the Netherlands on the 8th and 9th of April at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar!



Get to know the team right away!https://t.co/qAqJthNxBN — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 5, 2022

Location and Time



Both India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The first match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the next match will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Where to Watch

All the FIH Pro League 2021/22 matches are live-streamed on Star Sports Network and Hotstar. You can also follow The Bridge for all the live updates from the matches.