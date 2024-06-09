FIH Pro League: Indian men's team ends campaign with a disheartening loss

Team India ended their FIH Pro League campaign with a disheartening loss after an equally poised game ended 3-2 in favor of Great Britain, on Sunday.

The Indian men's team came into this game after suffering a close 2-3 defeat against Germany, with high hopes to end this campaign on a high note. Great Britain struck with an early goal by Phil Roper (1’), forcing India to fight back from the first minute. India’s continuous attacks resulted in the equalizing goal by Sukhjeet Singh (19’) with a cheeky deflection in the second half.

India went on to take the lead in the third quarter after a calm and composed finish from Harmanpreet Singh (36’) from the spot, which was equalized in no time by Jack Waller (37’) with an amazing goal after a scintillating display from the team in red. Goalkeeper Sreejesh kept Indian hopes alive after a stunning display in goal with an electric save in the penalty stroke.

With less than ten minutes on the clock, Alan Forsyth shattered Indian hopes with a powerful shot on goal, giving the men in red the crucial lead and the points.

Tough loss for our boys despite valiant efforts, Head held high for our boys! 🏑💪🏻



GBR 🇬🇧 3 - 2 IND 🇮🇳



1’ Roper Phil

37’ Waller Jack

50' Forsyth Alan



19’ Sukhjeet Singh

36 ‘ Harmanpreet Singh (PS)#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #IndiaMensTeam

.@CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/kQVh3kHW6s — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2024

India's campaign ends in a loss, and they currently sit on the fourth position on the points table of 2023-24 FIH Men's Pro League with 24 points, with five wins, six draws, and five losses.

