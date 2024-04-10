Hockey Test series: India loses 1-2 against Australia in a tight contest

Indian men's hockey team continued their poor string of results after losing the third test match against Australia in the ongoing Hockey Test series on Wednesday.

The Australian team came back from 0-1 down to score two goals and register their third consecutive win over the Indian team.

However, India who lost 1-5 and 2-4 in the first two Tests, produced a much better show on Wednesday with the defensive unit leading from the front.

Both Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak put on a brilliant show and made some audacious saves with the help of their defence.

India dished out a good defensive show in the first quarter and didn't give Australia any opening in the circle while PR Sreejesh saved all the penalty corners.

Australia changed the tempo of the game in the second quarter and played fast-paced, attacking hockey to put pressure on the Indian defence, which produced a rock-solid performance.

After Sreejesh, it was Pathak's turn to show his heroics. He first denied Australia skipper Aran Zalewski with a save off his chest and then came out of his line to keep out Tim Brand.

In the third quarter, it was the Indian team that took the lead courtesy of a fierce drag flick from youngster Jugraj Singh.

Rattled by the goal, Australia launched more attacks in the Indian circle only to meet the heroics of PR Sreejesh who was saving everything thrown in his way.

However, it was the Indian defence that allowed Australia to come back with Amil Rohidas having a brain fade moment in the Indian circle.

Rohidas miss-trapped a ball inside the circle and conceded a penalty stroke for blocking an Australian striker. Hayward stepped up to score Australia's equalizer.

After the equalizer, Australia earned two more penalty corners and from the second chance, Hayward finally broke Sreejesh's defence with a powerful flick in the top right corner.

India tried to attack and took off Sreejesh in the last two minutes for an extra player but nothing materialized for India.

The fourth test of the series will be played on Friday.