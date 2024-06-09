FIH Pro League: India lose to Germany 2-3

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a 2-3 defeat against Germany in the FIH Pro League in London on Saturday.



Captain Harmanpreet Singh (19th minute) and Sukhjeet Singh (48th minute) scored the goals for India.

Germany took an early lead when Gonzalo Peillat scored in the second minute of the match. Christopher Ruhr extended their lead to 2-0 with a strike in the 10th minute.

With Harmanpreet reducing Germany's lead in the 19th minute, Peillat made it 3-1 scoring his second goal in the match in the 33rd minute.

The defending world champions earned a penalty corner in the first quarter, with Peillat hitting the board with his drag flick.

India fought back pressing deep into the German circle, with Hardik Singh and Gurjant Singh creating pressure on the opposition's defence.

However, Ruhr doubled the lead in the 10th minute.

India made a brisk start in the second quarter, earning a penalty corner within the first four minutes. Skipper Harmanpreet eventually scored a goal, reviving India's hope.

Despite their repeated efforts India could not reduce the deficit before half-time.

India deployed a more aggressive game after halftime, but the German defence denied India any circle entry.

In the third quarter, Peillat completed a brace converting a penalty corner to give Germany a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Sukhjeet scored from close range, but the German defenders did not give India any more chances.

India will next face hosts Great Britain on Sunday.