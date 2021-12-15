Hockey
India juniors beat SAI B 6-0 in Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League
Deepika scored four goals, including a hat-trick, for India juniors at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
India juniors defeated Sports Authority of India 'B' 6-0 in the opening Group A match of the inaugural Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League (Phase I) on Wednesday.
Deepika scored four goals, including a hat-trick, for India juniors at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. In another Group A game of the 14-team tournament, Anjali Panwar scored five goals for Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) to help her team thrash Mumbai Schools Sports Association 15-0.
Odisha Naval Tata High-Performance Centre, Bhubaneswar, beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Karnal, 1-0 through a Priya Toppo penalty corner in the 26th minute.
In a Group B match, a second-half hat-trick by Poonam Mundu was the highlight of the Sports Authority of India A team's 7-1 win over Odisha Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar.