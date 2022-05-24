Men's Asia Cup Hockey LIVE: India vs Japan-Updates-Results, Scores, Blog

The Indian men's hockey team led by Birendra Lakra concede a last-moment equaliser to play out a draw against Pakistan in their opening match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup on Monday. Despite winning eight penalty corners, India could convert just one. Pakistan, found their equaliser in the 59th minute of the match to level the tie.

India takes on Japan in the second match of the Asia Cup campaign. This match is a must-win if India is to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

