Hockey
Men's Asia Cup Hockey LIVE: India vs Japan-Updates-Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for live updates as India takes on Japan in a must-win match at the Men's Asia Cup 2022
The Indian men's hockey team led by Birendra Lakra concede a last-moment equaliser to play out a draw against Pakistan in their opening match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup on Monday. Despite winning eight penalty corners, India could convert just one. Pakistan, found their equaliser in the 59th minute of the match to level the tie.
India takes on Japan in the second match of the Asia Cup campaign. This match is a must-win if India is to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
Stay tuned for live updates!
Live Updates
- 24 May 2022 1:04 PM GMT
5-2 for Japan!
Another counter and a defensive blunder gives Japan a 3 goal lead.
- 24 May 2022 1:03 PM GMT
Japan make it 4-2!
It seems as though the game is over for India as Japan score yet another tap in after an Indian defensive blunder.
- 24 May 2022 12:59 PM GMT
Green Card for Pawan!
India is down to 10 men for 2 mins.
- 24 May 2022 12:58 PM GMT
Its a wasted opportunity as Japan clear their lines easily.
- 24 May 2022 12:56 PM GMT
India get back one!
Uttam scores a tap in after Pahwan makes a run into the circle. India makes it 2-3 and has 10 mins to win the game.
- 24 May 2022 12:54 PM GMT
Japan score!
They counter quickly with the Indian defence nowhere in sight. It's a simple tap in as they take a 3-1 lead.
- 24 May 2022 12:48 PM GMT
4th quarter begins!
India needs to score 2 more goals this quarter to stay in the tournament.
- 24 May 2022 12:47 PM GMT
The score is 2-1 as Rajbhar Pawan gets on the end of a deflection to put the ball at the back of a net.