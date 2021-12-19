Log In
Hockey

Men's Asian Champions Trophy LIVE - India beat Japan 6-0 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's match against Japan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy.

Mens Asian Champions Trophy LIVE - India beat Japan 6-0 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2021-12-19T16:45:48+05:30


The Indian men's hockey team ended their group stage campaign as the table toppers with a thumping 6-0 victory over Japan. Thank you for staying tuned with The Bridge.

Check out our LIVE blog from yesterday's nail-biting encounter between Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth at the BWF World Championships semifinal.



