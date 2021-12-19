Hockey
Men's Asian Champions Trophy LIVE - India beat Japan 6-0 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's match against Japan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy.
The Indian men's hockey team ended their group stage campaign as the table toppers with a thumping 6-0 victory over Japan. Thank you for staying tuned with The Bridge.
Check out our LIVE blog from yesterday's nail-biting encounter between Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth at the BWF World Championships semifinal.
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2021 11:10 AM GMT
🇮🇳 6️⃣-0️⃣ 🇯🇵
FULL TIME
India beat Japan with a comfortable 6-0 margin.
- 19 Dec 2021 11:09 AM GMT
🇮🇳 6️⃣-0️⃣ 🇯🇵
Less than 2 minutes remain in this game and India will end up having their second-biggest victory in the tournament after a 9-0 against Bangladesh to emerge as the group toppers.
- 19 Dec 2021 11:07 AM GMT
India 6-0 Japan
Krishan Pathak puts up a superman-ish effort and foils a one-on-one chance by Kenta Tanaka. India desperate to keep a cleansheet from this match.
- 19 Dec 2021 11:05 AM GMT
🇮🇳 6️⃣-0️⃣ 🇯🇵
54' GOAAAAL! Half a dozen from India.
The juniors rise up to the occasion. Shilanand Lakra drives a beautiful pass to Shamsher who makes no mistake to strike it past the Japanese goalkeeper. Brilliant team goal.
- 19 Dec 2021 11:03 AM GMT
🇮🇳 5️⃣-0️⃣ 🇯🇵
53' GOAAAAL!
Harmanpreet nails it in the top right corner of the Japanese goalie to pick up his second goal. India now leads 5-0.
- 19 Dec 2021 11:02 AM GMT
🇮🇳 4️⃣-0️⃣ 🇯🇵
53' Shamser injects, Harmanpreet's strike saved but wins another PC in the stride.
- 19 Dec 2021 11:01 AM GMT
🇮🇳 4️⃣-0️⃣ 🇯🇵
53' Mandeep Mor wins a PC for India!
- 19 Dec 2021 10:58 AM GMT
🇮🇳 4️⃣-0️⃣ 🇯🇵
Less than 10 minutes remain in this game now and India seem to bag another easy win over Japan.
- 19 Dec 2021 10:58 AM GMT
🇮🇳 4️⃣-0️⃣ 🇯🇵
50' What an opportunity by Japan. Captain Kenta Tanaka misses his target by just a few inches. It's clearly has gone out of Japan's hands.