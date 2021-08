Twitter reacts as India reach the semi-finals for the first time in 49 years

The Indian team took on Great Britain in the quarter final match up at the Tokyo Olympics and managed to come away with an absolutely brilliant 3-1 win. The match was action packed and quite intense honestly considering it wasn't until the last 3 minutes that India could ease off with the 3rd goal in their pocket. The twitter community had its eye out and here are a few of the reactions that stood out during the game.





















ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT. Punjabis attacking. Malayalis defending. Everyone else tweeting. All Indian activities should be like this. โ€” Sidin (@sidin) August 1, 2021









Chak De India ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ



The Men in Blue qualified for Olympic Semi-finals after 41 years.



Proud momentโœŠ#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/rbYEgyliot โ€” Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 1, 2021





27th July, 2021: Australia 7 India 1

1st August, 2021: India 3 Great Britain 1



๐—”๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ป'๐˜€ ๐—›๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—บ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ถ-๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜€ ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‘#hockeyindia #Hockey #IndiaAtTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Y6gWJT8w9A โ€” MTAG: More Than A Game (@mtagofficial_) August 1, 2021