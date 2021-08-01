Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Twitter reacts as India reach the semi-finals for the first time in 49 years
It was an intense match with emotions and tensions running high right till the very end.
The Indian team took on Great Britain in the quarter final match up at the Tokyo Olympics and managed to come away with an absolutely brilliant 3-1 win. The match was action packed and quite intense honestly considering it wasn't until the last 3 minutes that India could ease off with the 3rd goal in their pocket. The twitter community had its eye out and here are a few of the reactions that stood out during the game.
