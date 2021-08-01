Road to the quarterfinals for the Indian men's hockey team

India face Great Britain in the 4th quarter final that is to be held today. The team has so far been brilliant apart from one bad performance against Australia. We take a look at all the matches they have played till now and the road traversed till the quarter final showdown.

India kicked off their campaign with an intense 3-2 victory over the Kiwis. It was the heroics of Harmanpreet and Rupinder Pal Singh that brought the much needed first match confidence. Despite being pegged back twice, India managed to keep their nerve and finish with the targeted victory.

🇮🇳 INDIA STARTS WITH A WIN! Final score: 🇳🇿2⃣ - 3⃣🇮🇳 It was an intense match, but India managed to take out a win after saving a penalty corner in the last minute. #NZLvIND | #Tokyo2020 | #TeamIndia | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/FuUqzkBlGd

India v Australia

It was thought to be India's day when they went up by a goal in the second minute. Australia however are never ones to take lightly and in the 2nd quarter, they scored 3 goals in 5 minutes. The final score was 7-1 and it was a complete disaster for India as far as everything was concerned.

India v Spain

Simranjeet and Rupinderpal Singh stepped up to give India a comfortable victory over Spain. It was a much-needed victory after the drubbing by Australia, but India was never going to lose this one given that their position in the table had to be 2nd in order to comfortably make it to the quarter finals.

India v Argentina

This was supposed to be the toughest groups stage match after Australia given that Argentina won the Gold at Rio 2016. It did seem like it would either be a stalemate between the two teams or would end up with a narrow score line. India managed to ease through with a 3-1 victory through sublime penalty corner conversions and goals scored by Vivek Prasad, Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh. India was quite wasteful throughout the match but were defensively solid.