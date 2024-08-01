Olympics 2024 Hockey: India go down fighting against Belgium in pool game

The Indian men's hockey team squandered a goal lead to go down to Belgium in their fourth Pool B match at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

It was India's first loss at Paris 2024 after a draw against Argentina and two wins against New Zealand and Ireland.

India made a terrific start to the match by taking a 1-0 lead in the game in the 18th minute when Abhishek capitalised on a defensive lapse from de Sloover in the circle.

He grabbed the ball, moved into the circle and hit the board to give India the lead against the defending Olympic champions at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

Belgium, however, made a comeback after half-time with Thibeau Stockbroekx scoring in the 33rd minute to draw level while John-John Dohmen clinched the winner in the 44th minute.

A minute before the hooter to mark the end of the third quarter, Belgium got three consecutive penalty corners. Sreejesh saved the drag flicks twice.

On their final attempt, he made a brilliant save but the ball landed near the goal line.

With a mess prevailing, Dohmen somehow managed to push the ball inside.

With this win, Belgium went on top of the Pool B points table with 12 points from four matches and qualified for the quarterfinals, while India remain second with seven points from as many matches.

India will next face Australia in their final pool game on Friday.