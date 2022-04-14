CWG Begin In
Hockey

FIH Pro League LIVE: India vs Germany —Blog, Updates, Score, Result

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Germany at the FIH Pro League

India vs England
Indian Hockey Team(Source: Hockey India)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-04-14T18:01:07+05:30

Hvaing established themselves at the top of the table, India will take on Germany on their home turf in Kalinga Stadium. The two-legged contest which was postponed earlier due to a spike in covid-19 cases in the German team will now be held on 14th and 15th April 2022.

The first match is set to begin at 7:30pm IST on 14th April.

Stay tuned for live updates!


Hockey Hockey India Hockey World Cup Indian Hockey FIH Hockey Pro League 
