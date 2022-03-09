"Not taking Germany lightly," says Navjot Kaur ahead of India's Hockey Pro League encounters

The nostalgia surrounding the eight hockey gold medals, the angst following the fall from grace, the sighs that accompanied many a failed resurrection and the cautious optimism leading up to the Tokyo Games – let's face it – the emotions that swayed amidst the agony and ecstasy lay centered squarely on the failures and achievements of the Indian men's team.



As the men flattered only to deceive in Rio 2016 following a quarterfinal loss to Belgium, the media focused on what could have been, in the aftermath of an encouraging campaign, while away from the limelight, the beleaguered eves seemed awestruck on the big stage and returned home winless but wiser.

Assisting the redoubtable Rani Rampal, in Rio, were Navjot Kaur and Vandana Katariya who's deft stickwork and delightful dribbling skills did not go unnoticed.

With the advent of Chief Coach, Sjoerd Marijne in 2017, the Indian girls worked on the shortcomings including speed, strength and stamina and were bolstered by the lethal drag-flicks of Gurjit Kaur. While Marijne was moved to coach the men's team, Gurjit powered her side to an Asia Cup gold in 2017 under the tutelage of Harendra Singh.

The Indian girls continued their slow but steady ascent with a spirited show at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018 following which Marijne was to return the girl's camp – a move which was to change the contours of Indian women's hockey like never before.

The heartbreak of a quarterfinal loss to giant-killers Ireland in the Women's World Cup in London was followed by a long and arduous qualification path to the Tokyo Olympics which the Indians finally reached by holding their nerve against the USA in the final round of the qualifiers – but, unlike their group rivals in Tokyo, Marijne's chargers were not part of the elite FIH Hockey Pro League.

While the top teams honed their skills by taking on each other as part of the Pro League competition, Rani and co. had to make do with a few tour matches in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Not many gave the Indian girls much of a chance in Tokyo, especially after Marijne himself cautioned against heightened expectations, but what transpired in Tokyo was nothing short of a fairy tale.

After three straight defeats in their opening games, the Indian eves fought gallantly to tilt the scales in their favour and narrowly missed out on what could have been a truly historic bronze medal.

Soaking in the moment was especially tough for the girls who had to bid a tearful farewell to Sjoerd Marijne as he announced his departure from the Indian camp following the bronze medal encounter, but the journey continues under the watchful eyes of Janneke Schopman who is currently guiding her team's maiden FIH Hockey Pro League campaign.

Speaking on the occasion of International Women's Day, Olympic veteran and striker, Vandana Katariya who is soon to receive her prestigious Padma Shri award feels India's Pro League entry has the girls enthused.

"We were really excited about playing in the Pro League for the first time when we took on China in Oman. We have done quite well and we are up against Germany this weekend. It will, no doubt, be a great experience to take on so many good teams and the preparations are on in full earnest."

Following a couple of wins against China and a win and a loss against Spain, the Indian girls take on a winless German side at the Kalinga Stadium.

The Germans failed to pick up points from their double header against Belgium, but midfielder Navjot Kaur refuses to read too much into the match that was played last October.

"Modern hockey is a fast game and the team that puts in the extra effort on a particular day wins the game. We are not taking Germany lightly and they are a challenging side to take on."

Navjot also revealed that the team management is focusing on set pieces for this weekend's games – which includes keeping an eye on Germany's PC routines and devising strategies to convert a few as well.

Not much has changed over the last four years or so and Gurjit Kaur continues to be the mainstay of India's drag flick department. The ace defender admits that the task is daunting, but that she owes it to her teammates.

"We have a new girl called Deepika in the team who is also training on drag flicks. Of course, Deep Grace too does try her hand with the PCs from time to time. I know I have to do my best as my teammates work hard to earn the PCs and I need to do my bit by executing the flicks to make their hard work pay."

With the Asian Games and the Women's World Cup lined up this year, the Indian girls know just what they are up against after having raised the expectations of their ardent supporters following a memorable Olympic journey.

Even so, as Navjot, Gurjit, and Vandana elaborate on their many travails with disarming smiles, every hockey fan can be rest assured that the trio – as indeed their illustrious teammates - will scarcely rest until women's hockey in India scales yet another peak in 2022 under the guidance of their first-ever woman coach, Janneke Schopman.

Now, what could be more apt – for Woman's Day and beyond.