Indian men's Hockey team drops to seventh place in the world rankings

India men's hockey team have fallen to seventh place in the world rankings following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season of the FIH Pro League.

The drop in rankings follows India's disappointing campaign at the FIH Pro League, where India could only manage a seventh placed finish with 24 points, and registered only five wins in 16 games.

With 3069.05 points, Netherlands are the world's no.1 ranked side, followed by England (2968.02) and Belgium (2939.80). India has 2688.79 points.

Following a successful Tokyo Olympic campaign where India clinched the bronze medal, they went on to finish third in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League and in the 2022-23 season, finished fourth.



While everyone expected India to sustain that this season, it wasn't to be as they struggled to find consistency and needless to say, it is reflective of where they finished in the campaign.

Australia have won the 2023-24 FIH Pro League, having finished on top with 34 points, 10 above India. This is their second FIH Pro League title, and the first since the inaugural edition in 2019.

With the squads announced for the Paris Olympics, the Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, will be looking to make amends by replicating the triumph of the last Olympics or better yet, going one step further.