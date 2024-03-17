Goalkeeping expert Dennis Van de Pol to help Indian men's hockey team

India has enlisted the expertise of Dutch goalkeeping maestro, Dennis van de Pol, to bolster the skills of the goalkeepers of the national men's team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dennis will conduct a national coaching camp at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where he will collaborate closely with PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

Under the watchful eye of chief coach Craig Fulton, the 10-day goalkeeping camp will end on March 26, just a week before the team embarks on its tour to Australia.

With an illustrious background in goalkeeping coaching, van de Pol has been an integral part of the Indian team's support system for nearly four years, initiating his involvement in 2019.



Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey emphasised, "This marks a pivotal phase for the Indian men's team. In their quest for another podium finish at the Olympics, Hockey India is leaving no stone unturned to provide the necessary support to realize this ambition."

Van de Pol previously conducted two specialised camps with the Indian team in July and September last year, ahead of the Asian Games.

Expressing enthusiasm over van de Pol's continued involvement, Tirkey remarked, "We are thrilled to have Dennis on board, who has been closely collaborating with this group of goalkeepers for nearly four years and comprehends the minor adjustments required to elevate their performance."