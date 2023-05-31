India decimates Korea 9-1 to enter men's Junior Asia Cup hockey final

The Indian hockey team displayed a dominant performance, defeating South Korea 9-1 in the men's Junior Asia Cup semi-finals in Salalah, Oman on Wednesday. With this win, India secured a place in the tournament's final.

India will face the winner of the second semifinal between Malaysia and Pakistan in the title clash, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Dhami Boby Singh was instrumental in India's victory, scoring a hat-trick and earning the Player of the Match award at the Salalah Sports Complex.

Dhami found the net in the 31st, 39th, and 55th minutes. Lakra Sunit opened the scoring for India in the 13th minute, while Hundal Araijeet Singh doubled the lead in the 19th minute before Dhami added to the tally.

Angad Bir Singh and Uttam Singh contributed goals in the 34th and 38th minutes, respectively, propelling India to a commanding 6-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Boby Singh Dhami is the Player of the Match for scoring a hat-trick in the Semi Finals of Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 against Korea.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Ynukfe8yaH — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 31, 2023

South Korea managed to find a consolation goal through Keonyeol Hwang in the 46th minute, but India continued to dominate the game.



Vishnukant Singh extended India's lead to 7-1 with a goal in the 51st minute, which was their first strike in the final quarter.

Shortly after, Dhami completed his impressive hat trick, and with just three minutes remaining in the match, Sharda Nand Tiwari added one more goal to complete India's tally.

India's emphatic victory showcased their strong form and set them up for a highly anticipated final in the men's Junior Asia Cup.