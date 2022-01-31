Hockey
India beat China 7-1 on Women's Hockey Pro League debut: Highlights
FIH Hockey Pro League: India marked their debut in international hockey's top-flight global league with a 7-1 win.
The Indian women's hockey team beat China 7-1 on their Pro League debut in Oman on Monday.
India held a two-goal lead till the fourth quarter, before a hail of goals gave them a convincing victory. Sharmila Devi was named the Player of the Match.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 31 Jan 2022 12:30 PM GMT
End of match: India beat China 7-1
The one-way traffic continues. India get a PC but Monika's shot goes wide of goal. India near victory in this match peppered by penalty strokes.
We slow down to walking pace as the final hooter sounds.
- 31 Jan 2022 12:28 PM GMT
Sushila Chanu gets her 2nd goal
Another Penalty stroke! India get their 3rd Penalty stroke of the night! Susheela steps up again. Slotted into the right corner with a flick.
India 7-1 China after 52 minutes
- 31 Jan 2022 12:25 PM GMT
Gurjit Kaur gets India's 6th
Sharmila gets a long pass to Lalremsiami in space, who breaks on a run on the right flank. Takes on the keeper. And earns a Penalty stroke. Gurjit rolls the ball along the ground to score. India 6-1 China. The Chinese goalkeeper almost made no effort to save as the scoreline assumes the look of a tennis match.
9 minutes left, India lead China 6-1.
- 31 Jan 2022 12:21 PM GMT
Raining goals - Sharmila gets India's fifth goal
A rain of goals! India play some silken passes in the Chinese circle, before Sharmila gets India's 5th of the day. The Chinese resistance, so brave so far in the match, now lies by the wayside.
India lead 5-1 after 48 minutes
- 31 Jan 2022 12:19 PM GMT
India get a 4th goal through Penalty stroke
The match restarts for the last quarter. India press with so much energy like it's the first! India get a PC early in the quarter, Grace with the shot. And penalty stroke given!
Susheela Chanu takes the stroke. Flicked into goal! India lead 4-1! 13 minutes left.
- 31 Jan 2022 12:13 PM GMT
End of Q3: India 3-1 China
China get one back! Jong Meng Lieng scores for them after a sweeping pass from the left finds its way to her in space. China get their first goal in the 42nd minute. And they keep building the attacks. Looking more clinical in their defending too.
India hold on to their lead, but China keep threatening.
- 31 Jan 2022 12:07 PM GMT
Q3: Vandana scores - India lead China 3-0
China look tired in the second half. India, with their pace, can hurt them as the match wears on. India just manage to keep a Chinese attack threatens to break their rut. A double save required from Savita as China knock on the door.
Vandana Katariya with the counter-attack. 1-on-1 vs the keeper. The keeper wins the initial duel. Vandana hits the rebound into the goal!
India lead 3-0 after 40 minutes.
- 31 Jan 2022 12:00 PM GMT
Second half: Close chance for Navneet
The second half begins with both teams testing each other's halves. Navneet with the first real attack of the half! Her shot goes wide though.
China give away a PC. Gurjeet shoots! And it almost goes in, the ball bounces around in the corner for some tense moments before China can clear.
- 31 Jan 2022 11:46 AM GMT
End of 1st Half: India lead China 2-0
China again intrude into the Indian circle, but they delay in firing their shot and India have time to shore their defences. Sharmila now threatens the Chinese goal. Just wide!
China the stronger side in Q2 but their final third play has let them down so far. Sharmila with another attack in the last minute. Saved this time.
The hooter goes off! India still lead 2-0 courtesy some early goals.
- 31 Jan 2022 11:39 AM GMT
Q2: India resist Chinese attacks
More attacks from China. However, limited support from the Chinese midfield is holding them back. Lalremsiami now breaks the period of pressure by earning India a PC at the halfway mark in Q2.
Gurjeet shoots from the PC. Saved.
India lead 2-0 after 24 minutes.