Hockey

India beat China 7-1 on Women's Hockey Pro League debut: Highlights

FIH Hockey Pro League: India marked their debut in international hockey's top-flight global league with a 7-1 win.

India vs China Hockey
India vs China Hockey Pro League Live

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-31T18:15:01+05:30

The Indian women's hockey team beat China 7-1 on their Pro League debut in Oman on Monday.

India held a two-goal lead till the fourth quarter, before a hail of goals gave them a convincing victory. Sharmila Devi was named the Player of the Match.

As it happened:

Live Updates

