India beats China by 2-1 in Women's Pro Hockey match LIVE: Blog, Highlights, Goals, Results

For the second time in the tournament, India defeated China in the Women's Pro Hockey League 2022 with a very dominant performance throughout the game.

Double scorer Gurjit Kaur led the team to a 2-1 win against the Chinese opponent. Monika was named the Player of the Match.

Last week when the two teams were up against each other, India crushed China by a whopping scoreline of 7-1.

