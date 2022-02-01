Log In
Hockey

India beats China by 2-1 in Women's Pro Hockey match LIVE: Blog, Highlights, Goals, Results

India defeats China in back-to-back matches with a dominant performance in the FIH Pro League 2022.

India vs China Hockey
India vs China at FIH Pro League (Source: Hockey India)

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-02-01T18:11:05+05:30

For the second time in the tournament, India defeated China in the Women's Pro Hockey League 2022 with a very dominant performance throughout the game.

Double scorer Gurjit Kaur led the team to a 2-1 win against the Chinese opponent. Monika was named the Player of the Match.

Last week when the two teams were up against each other, India crushed China by a whopping scoreline of 7-1.

Follow all the LIVE updates here...

Live Updates

Hockey Indian womens hockey FIH Hockey Pro League 
