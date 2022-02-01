Hockey
India beats China by 2-1 in Women's Pro Hockey match LIVE: Blog, Highlights, Goals, Results
India defeats China in back-to-back matches with a dominant performance in the FIH Pro League 2022.
For the second time in the tournament, India defeated China in the Women's Pro Hockey League 2022 with a very dominant performance throughout the game.
Double scorer Gurjit Kaur led the team to a 2-1 win against the Chinese opponent. Monika was named the Player of the Match.
Last week when the two teams were up against each other, India crushed China by a whopping scoreline of 7-1.
- 1 Feb 2022 12:35 PM GMT
End of the live blog.
Yet again a very dominant performance by the Indian team to win back-to-back matches against China in the Women's Pro Hockey League 2022. Thank you everyone for tuning in. Monika is the Player of the Match.
- 1 Feb 2022 12:32 PM GMT
FULL TIME: India wins!
India wins the match by 2-1 against China in the Women's Pro Hockey League match.
- 1 Feb 2022 12:19 PM GMT
GOALLLLL!
India leads again.Gurjit Kaur strikes again! The score is now India 2-0 China.
- 1 Feb 2022 12:11 PM GMT
End of third quarter
A successful quarter for China as they equalize with India. It will be pretty intense in the final quarter.
- 1 Feb 2022 12:06 PM GMT
Good save by Chinese goalie
However, India again wins a penalty corner.