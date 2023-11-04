India secures bronze in Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 with dramatic victory over Pakistan

In a thrilling encounter at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023, India's junior men's team secured the bronze medal in a heart-stopping penalty shootout against arch-rivals Pakistan, on Saturday. The defending champions rebounded from their earlier semifinal loss to Germany, making it a memorable day for Indian hockey.

The match, which ended in a 3-3 draw during regulation time, was a rollercoaster of emotions for both teams and the fans in attendance.

The Indian Colts took an early lead in the 11th minute when Arun Sahani delivered a sublime strike, setting the stage for what would be an intense showdown. Pakistan, however, was quick to respond as Sufyan Khan netted the equalizer in the 33rd minute.

The see-saw battle continued as CB Poovanna put India back in the lead with a well-timed goal nine minutes later. But the resilient Pakistan side, led by Abdul Qayyum, fought back, with Qayyum's field goal in the 50th minute once again leveling the score.

Drama till the end!



The Indian Junior Men's Hockey team seizes the Bronze at the Sultan Of Johor Cup 2023 with an epic shootout. 🥉#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #SOJC2023 pic.twitter.com/NVUnXevi9m — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 4, 2023

Indian captain Uttam Singh appeared to have secured the winning goal for his team just two minutes later, but in a game marked by its extraordinary twists, Pakistan's skipper Hannan Shahid found the equalizer for the third time in the match, this time from a Penalty Corner.



The nail-biting contest reached its climax as both teams ended regulation time in a 3-3 tie, mirroring the result of their group-stage encounter.

The match proceeded to a penalty shootout, where the tension was palpable. In the initial rounds, both teams demonstrated their composure, with successful conversions from the penalty spot. However, it was Pakistan's Murtaza Yaqoob who missed the target in their fifth attempt. The door was open for India to clinch victory, but Amandeep's shot was thwarted by Pakistan's vigilant goalkeeper, Ali Raza, who not only saved the initial shot but also denied India on the rebound.

With the shootout deadlock unbroken, the teams entered sudden death. India took the initiative in the first round, with Vishnukant Singh executing a flawless shot, beating Raza to find the back of the net. Pakistan's Arshad Liaqat, showcasing nerves of steel, kept his side in the contest by leveling the score.

However, it was in the sixth round that the tide turned decisively in India's favor. The Indian goalkeeper Mohith saved Hannan Shahid's attempt, leaving the Indian Colts just one successful shot away from bronze. Angad Bir Singh seized the moment, converting the penalty and sealing the thrilling victory for coach CR Kumar's side.