FIH Pro League: India beat defending champion Netherlands in a thrilling shootout

Ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's heroics in the shootout saw India pull off a thrilling 4-2 shootout win against the defending champion the Netherlands in its second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.



Sreejesh made two stunning saves in the shootout, while Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Shamsher Singh converted their chances to help India bag a bonus point.

Hardik Singh (13') and Harmanpreet Singh (58') scored a goal each for India, while Jip Janssen (30') and Koen Bijen (39') got on the scoresheet for the Dutch in what was a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The world no. 1 team was quick to get off the blocks and made attacking runs inside India's circle in the opening minutes of the game. It took various shots on target, but Indian goalie Krishan B Pathak stood tall to deny the Dutch from taking the early lead.

India, on the other hand, took some time to settle in. India's first real chance came in the 12th minute, when it won back-to-back penalty corners, but couldn't capitalise on it.

In the following minute, India broke the deadlock through Hardik from an open play. The midfielder made a stunning run down the right flank before playing it to Sukhjeet, who passed it back to Hardik. Hardik then skilfully slotted the ball into the net from an acute angle, giving India a 1-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

India started the second quarter brightly and enjoyed the ball possession, but couldn't create much of a danger. It yet again earned back-to-back penalty corners but the Dutch denied the hosts from doubling the lead.

The visiting side earned its first penalty corner in the 25th minute but missed out on converting it. However, it continued with the same attacking intent and was rewarded with yet another penalty corner in the dying seconds of the first half. Janssen made no mistake as he hammered the ball into the bottom corner, making it 1-1 at the half-time.

It was a cagey start to the second half, with both teams cautiously controlling the ball in the midfield and not giving away much space.

However, the latter phase of the third quarter saw the Netherlands drawing a soft penalty corner. Pathak saved Jasper Brinkman's drag-flick, but Bijen was at the right place, at the right time, to slot the ball home on the rebound, putting the Dutch 2-1 in the 39th minute.



With less than 30 seconds to go in the third quarter, the Netherlands had yet another penalty corner, but India survived the danger.

A thrilling start to the final quarter saw both teams creating goalscoring opportunities. While the Dutch missed out on converting their penalty corners, India kept missing the target in the striking circle.

India mounted relentless pressure on the Dutch and was presented with back-to-back penalty corners in the 55th minute, but couldn't avail the opportunities.

With less than three minutes to go for the final hooter, India removed its goalkeeper to put an extra outfield player.

It then took a video referral for a deliberate push from the Dutch defender and was rewarded with a penalty corner. Harmanpreet, playing his 200th match, stepped up and slotted the ball home to bring things back on level terms.

Sreejesh, who was called back into the field, made some scintillating saves in the dying seconds as the Dutch gave their all, but couldn't find a goal, ending the regulation time in a 2-2 stalemate.

India will take on Australia in its third match on Thursday, February 15 at 7:30 PM IST.

All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 will be streamed on JioCinema, additionally, all India matches will be telecast on Sports18 - Khel.