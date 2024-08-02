Olympics 2024: India beat Australia 3-2 to end 52-year jinx, reach quarters

The Indian men's hockey team bounced back to winning way with a convincing 3-2 win over Australia in their fifth and final Pool B game at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris.



Friday's victory at the Paris Olympics 2024 was India's first against Australia in 52 years at the Olympics.

The last time, India beat Australia was in the 1972 Munich Olympics by a margin of 3-1.

After succumbing to their first defeat against reigning Olympic champions Belgium the day before, Indian boys, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Sigh, regrouped and rattled Australia by employing an all-out attack from either flank.

India took the lead in the 12th minute into the first quarter when Abhishek, in blitzkrieg form, pounced on the rebound and hammered a slow shot to hit the board after Australian goalkeeper Andrew Charter made a stunning save.

This was Abhishek's second goal in the Paris Olympics, and both of his strikes came from open play. On Thursday, he had scored against Belgium.

Breaking the 52-Year Wait!



Celebrating our first win against Australia in the Olympics since 1972!



This victory is for every Indian.



Let's keep the momentum, let's keep the adrenaline!



Onto the Quarter Finals 🔥



FT:

India 🇮🇳 3 - 2 🇳🇿 Australia

Abhishek 12'

Harmanpreet… pic.twitter.com/iHDKbHxuXz — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 2, 2024

After taking the lead, India were on song and showed no sign of slowing down.

Two minutes later, Indian players mounted an offensive and earned a penalty corner. Captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up and executed his thunderous drag flick to the keeper's left.



After India claimed a 2-0 lead, Australia tried to press India and create chances.

Five minutes before the half-time, Australia created a melee in the Indian circle. Manpreet managed to make a goalline clearance but the ball found his boot, resulting in a penalty corner for Australia.

Despite messing up the chance, Craig Thomas scored the reducer with his stroke deflecting and hitting the board.

India split the Aussie defence

When the play resumed after the half-time break, India ramped up their attack, dominated the possession, and attacked from both sides. A stressed Australian defence eventually quit with an Indian attack finding the boot of an Australian player.

Harmanpreet stepped up with his drag flick but Charter made a brilliant save as the ball deflected off his right hand.

Following a review, India was given a penalty stroke, and Harmanpreet hit the board with a low stroke to Charter's right.

With India enjoying a two-goal cushion, a desperate Australian side tried to make inroads into the Indian circle, but the Indian defence staved off the danger maintaining a vigil.

But with Australia, mounting pressure from both flanks and India defending, Govers Blake scored with five remaining for the final hooter.

Though Australia pressed hard for the equaliser giving the Indian fans some nervy moments, the Indian defence remained unscathed and clinched three points to advance to the quarterfinal as the second-placed side in Pool B with 13 points from five matches.

"It is a good ending to the pool. I am happy. We executed our plans well and scored goals in the first half," said India coach Craig Fulton, in an interview with the broadcasters after the match.

Belgium, the group topper, Australia, and Argentina are the other sides from Group B to progress.

The Netherlands, the Pool A topper, Germany, Great Britain, and Spain advanced from Pool A.