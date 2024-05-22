Hockey
FIH Pro League Live: India women trail 0-3 Argentina - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Catch all the live action from the Fih Pro League match between India and Argentina women's team in Antwerp, Belgium.
FIH Pro League Live: Indian women's team is up against the Argentina women's team in the first match of the European leg at FIH Pro League 2023-2024 season in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday.
Indian women's team is currently sitting on the sixth position with 8 points out of their 8 matches while Argentina is currently on third position with 14 points out of their 8 matches. The match is scheduled to start at 3:45 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 22 May 2024 11:32 AM GMT
End of the third quarter: India 0-3 Argentina
India showed better holding skills in the third quarter but Argentina find a gap in the Indian defense to add one more goal to their tally and take the match quite far from India.
- 22 May 2024 11:07 AM GMT
Half time: India 0-2 Argentina
Argentina has full domination in the match creating chances after chances, not giving any sigh of relief to India. Although, they are defending well but still its too much of ask for them right now.
Indian forwards have to took on the charge right now and stretch the game out wide and give their defense a time to settle in.
- 22 May 2024 10:56 AM GMT
24' Argentina doubled their lead with another PC goal
India 0-2 Argentina