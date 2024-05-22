FIH Pro League Live: India women trail 0-3 Argentina - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

FIH Pro League Live: Indian women's team is up against the Argentina women's team in the first match of the European leg at FIH Pro League 2023-2024 season in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday.

Indian women's team is currently sitting on the sixth position with 8 points out of their 8 matches while Argentina is currently on third position with 14 points out of their 8 matches. The match is scheduled to start at 3:45 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates here: