Hockey5s World Cup: Indian women's team defeats South Africa by 6-3 in semifinal

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered a thrilling 6-3 victory in the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 Semi-Final against South Africa on Friday. Akshata Abaso Dhekale (7’), Mariana Kujur (11’), Mumtaz Khan (21’), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23’), Jyoti Chhatri (25’), Ajima Kujur (26’) scored for India. Meanwhile, Teshawn De La Rey (5’), Captain Toni Marks (8’), and Dirkie Chamberlain (29’) were on target for South Africa.

South Africa began the first half with a disciplined defence, waiting for a chance to threaten the Indian goal. The game's first chance fell to South Africa but Indian goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu remained vigilant in goal. As India struggled to create chances, it was a close-range reverse shot from South Africa’s Teshawn De La Rey that granted them the lead in the contest. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal looked to restore parity soon after but her shot sailed wide of the post.

As India looked to equalise it was Akshata Abaso Dhekale who stepped into the last quarter of the pitch and let fly a bullet to beat South Africa’s goalie Grace Cochrane and bring India on level terms. However, the respite was short-lived as South Africa’s Captain Toni Marks picked up a pass, dodged the keeper and found the back of the net to grant her team the lead again. India remained determined to get back on level terms and it wasn’t long before Mariana Kujur unleashed a rocket after chaos in front of the South African goal to make it 2-2.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐈𝐇 𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲𝟓𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩!



India comeback from deficits twice to put on a spectacular second half show and smash their way through to the finals of the FIH #Hockey5s World… pic.twitter.com/p7rD5NexkL — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 26, 2024

South Africa started stronger in the second half, forcing Rajani into action once again but India remained resolute in defence. As the game progressed Rutuja found herself in front of the South African goal, with the keeper charging, she found Mumtaz Khan who passed the ball into the net to give India the lead in the contest. Rutuja continued her excellent form as she shot past the keeper, off a deflected pass to double India’s lead.



With South Africa pushing for a goal India looked to attack on the counter. With five minutes left in the game Jyoti Chhatri under pressure took a shot on goal which beat South Africa’s keeper Grace Cochrane and extended the team’s lead. As the game wound to a close, it was Ajmina Kujur who took a confident shot from close to the half line to make it 6-2 in India’s favour. With a minute left to play, Dirkie Chamberlain capitalized on a goal-mouth melee to score South Africa’s third goal.

India will now face the Netherlands in the Final, on 28th January at 2150 hrs.

Matches will be live on Sports18 3 and Jio Cinema.