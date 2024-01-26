Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Hockey5s World Cup Highlights: India wins 11-1 against New Zealand in the Quarterfinal

Cath all the live updates from the knockout stage of FIH Women Hockey 5s World Cup 2024

Indian women’s hockey5s team
X

Indian women’s hockey5s team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 Jan 2024 11:04 AM GMT

Indian women hockey5s team makes it to the knockout stage of first ever FIH Hockey5s world cup in the Muscat, Oman.

They were up against New Zealand team in the quarterfinals and takes a dominating 11-1 win to book a place in the semis. Deepika Soreng scores a hattrick while Rutaja scores 4 goals.

The Semi-Final will be up against South Africa at 11:00 PM IST later tonight.

As it Happened:

Live Updates

2024-01-26 07:00:40
>Load More
HockeyIndian womens hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X