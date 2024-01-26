Hockey5s World Cup Highlights: India wins 11-1 against New Zealand in the Quarterfinal

Indian women hockey5s team makes it to the knockout stage of first ever FIH Hockey5s world cup in the Muscat, Oman.

They were up against New Zealand team in the quarterfinals and takes a dominating 11-1 win to book a place in the semis. Deepika Soreng scores a hattrick while Rutaja scores 4 goals.

The Semi-Final will be up against South Africa at 11:00 PM IST later tonight.

As it Happened: