Hockey
Hockey5s World Cup Highlights: India wins 11-1 against New Zealand in the Quarterfinal
Cath all the live updates from the knockout stage of FIH Women Hockey 5s World Cup 2024
Indian women hockey5s team makes it to the knockout stage of first ever FIH Hockey5s world cup in the Muscat, Oman.
They were up against New Zealand team in the quarterfinals and takes a dominating 11-1 win to book a place in the semis. Deepika Soreng scores a hattrick while Rutaja scores 4 goals.
The Semi-Final will be up against South Africa at 11:00 PM IST later tonight.
As it Happened:
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2024 8:07 AM GMT
Full Time: India takes a 11-1 victory over New Zealand in quarters
A dominant display from the Indian women Hockey5s team in the quarterfinals against New Zealand to book a place in the semis with a 11-1 victory.
They will play south Africa in the semis later tonight at 11:00 PM IST
- 26 Jan 2024 8:06 AM GMT
29' Hattrick of goals for Deepika, goals keeps on coming for India
India 11-1 New Zealand
- 26 Jan 2024 8:05 AM GMT
28' Double digit for Indian team and a another goal for Rutaja
India 10-1 New Zealand
- 26 Jan 2024 8:02 AM GMT
25' Deepika scores a solo goal from the narrow angle
India 8-1 New Zealand
- 26 Jan 2024 8:00 AM GMT
23' India missed an easy chance to scores another goal
India 7-1 New Zealand
- 26 Jan 2024 7:55 AM GMT
19' Mahima Chaudhary hits her shot straight into goalkeeper
India 6-1 New Zealand
- 26 Jan 2024 7:53 AM GMT
17' Steady start of the second half
India 6-1 New Zealand
- 26 Jan 2024 7:50 AM GMT
Half Time: India Dominates the first half with 6 goals
Indian team goes all guns blazing in the first half and ends the half with a 6-1 lead.