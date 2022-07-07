Hockey
Women's Hockey World Cup 2022- How can India qualify for Quarter-finals?
Take a look at the points table and India's chances of quarter-final qualification for the ongoing FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022.
Indian Women's Hockey team played another 1-1 draw against China in the ongoing Women's Hockey world cup. With New Zealand beating England 3-1, India's last game against New Zealand is a must-win in order to directly qualify for the quarter-finals.
Format of Hockey World Cup
With 16 teams divided into four pools. Every group winner will directly qualify for the quarter-finals. Rank two and Rank three of every group will play crossovers against a team from another pool in order to find one spot in the quarter-finals.
Pool A and Pool D are done with their games with Australia and Netherlands qualifying for the quarter-finals. Pool B is the most balanced group with no clear favourites.
Here is a look at the points table of Hockey World Cup Pool B:
Hockey World Cup Points Table
|Position
|Teams
|Games Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+2
|4
|2
|China
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|India
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|England
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
*Updated after New Zealand's win against England on 5th July.