Hockey

Women's Hockey World Cup 2022- How can India qualify for Quarter-finals?

Take a look at the points table and India's chances of quarter-final qualification for the ongoing FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022.

The 15th FIH Hockey World Cup will feature 16 teams in total.
The 15th FIH Hockey World Cup will feature 16 teams in total. (Credits- FIH)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-07T14:43:01+05:30

Indian Women's Hockey team played another 1-1 draw against China in the ongoing Women's Hockey world cup. With New Zealand beating England 3-1, India's last game against New Zealand is a must-win in order to directly qualify for the quarter-finals.

Format of Hockey World Cup

With 16 teams divided into four pools. Every group winner will directly qualify for the quarter-finals. Rank two and Rank three of every group will play crossovers against a team from another pool in order to find one spot in the quarter-finals.

Pool A and Pool D are done with their games with Australia and Netherlands qualifying for the quarter-finals. Pool B is the most balanced group with no clear favourites.

Here is a look at the points table of Hockey World Cup Pool B:

Hockey World Cup Points Table

PositionTeamsGames PlayedWonLostDrawGoal DifferencePoints
1New Zealand2101+24
2China200202
3India200202
4England2011-22

*Updated after New Zealand's win against England on 5th July.

