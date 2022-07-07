Women's Hockey World Cup 2022- How can India qualify for Quarter-finals?

Indian Women's Hockey team played another 1-1 draw against China in the ongoing Women's Hockey world cup. With New Zealand beating England 3-1, India's last game against New Zealand is a must-win in order to directly qualify for the quarter-finals.

Format of Hockey World Cup

With 16 teams divided into four pools. Every group winner will directly qualify for the quarter-finals. Rank two and Rank three of every group will play crossovers against a team from another pool in order to find one spot in the quarter-finals.

Pool A and Pool D are done with their games with Australia and Netherlands qualifying for the quarter-finals. Pool B is the most balanced group with no clear favourites.

Here is a look at the points table of Hockey World Cup Pool B:

Hockey World Cup Points Table

Position Teams Games Played Won Lost Draw Goal Difference Points 1 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 +2 4 2 China 2 0 0 2 0 2 3 India 2 0 0 2 0 2 4 England 2 0 1 1 -2 2

*Updated after New Zealand's win against England on 5th July.