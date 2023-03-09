Rome was not built in one day: VC Hardik Singh asks hockey fans to believe

Indian men's hockey team will be back in action at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela for the matches against Germany and Australia between 10th March to 15th Match.

Post the world cup debacle, a lot of changes are made concerning the Indian men's hockey team and one of them is the change in personnel from coaches to leaders.

Midfielder Hardik Singh has replaced defender Amit Rohidas as the vice-captain of the Indian Men's Hockey Team.

Talking about his appointment, Hardik said, " I am feeling very and it is quite unbelievable. I never thought that I will become vice-captain and it is a very big thing for me. I will like to carry the values of my previous captains like Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh along with my captain Harmanpreet Singh."

"I will make sure to share my experience with new players and guide them which will be important for the team," he added.

Hardik Singh was India's best player in the first two games of the World Cup in Odisha. Unfortunately, he was ruled out due to an injury before the final pool game against Wales.



India lost the knockout game against New Zealand in crossovers and finished 9th in the World Cup registering a below-par performance.

"The loss was very tough for us. Especially for me, as this is the second time I was part of the World Cup squad and we finished out of the top four. But as it said that Rome was not built in one day, I believe that we will do well in upcoming FIH Pro League and Asian games."

Commenting on his injury during the World Cup, Hardik said, "I was mentally exhausted after the injury and it was extremely tough for me to watch that loss. It was the first time I was injured in a big tournament and it felt like my four years of hard work were wasted. But I am fine and ready to play again."

Ahead of the FIH Pro League clash against World Champions Germany, India has a few things to look out for with interim coach David John at the helm. New coach Craig Fulton is expected to take over after this leg of the FIH Pro League.

India will play two games against Germany and Australia each in Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.