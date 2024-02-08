Hockey star Varun Kumar withdraws from FIH Pro League amid rape allegation

Indian hockey player Varun Kumar has decided to step back from competing in the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar as he confronts serious allegations of rape under the stringent POCSO act.

The 28-year-old defender has opted to focus on addressing the legal ramifications of the accusation, which he vehemently denies, labeling it as a "calculated attempt to extort money."

FIR filed against Indian hockey player Varun Kumar accusing rape with a minor. ⬇️https://t.co/7AcRiEWkq7 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 6, 2024

Granting him "urgent leave" from national duty, Hockey India has accommodated Varun's request. The allegations stem from a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman to the Bengaluru Police, asserting that Varun sexually abused her multiple times. The complaint, lodged on Monday, details how the woman, who had initially connected with Varun via Instagram in 2018, was allegedly subjected to rape under the guise of promises of marriage when she was just 17 years old.



In a letter addressed to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, Varun refuted the accusations, condemning them as baseless and orchestrated to tarnish his reputation. “The aforesaid case is nothing but a calculated attempt to extort money out of me and to tarnish my reputation and image as I’m an accomplished hockey player having played for India and being an Arjuna Awardee and she knows that such a case could hamper my career and image.”

Expressing his distress over the situation, Varun articulated his resolve to fight the allegations through legal channels, "In order to avail my legal remedies and legal rights I would require urgent leave from the academy and furthermore given the circumstances, I will unfortunately not be in a position to participate in the Pro League".

The woman's account, as outlined in the FIR, recounts how Varun purportedly coerced her into a relationship, leveraging his social influence. Allegedly, he disregarded her objections and engaged in non-consensual physical intimacy, despite her status as a minor.

Sources within Hockey India revealed that the woman was previously associated with the National Centre of Excellence in SAI, Bengaluru, as a volleyball player. Currently employed as an air hostess, she no longer pursue sports.

Varun, originally from Himachal Pradesh, rose to prominence in the Indian hockey scene following his debut in 2017. His achievements include being honored with the Arjuna award in 2021 and contributing to the national team's silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Additionally, he holds the rank of DSP in the Punjab Police.