Punjab Government to name 10 government schools after Olympic medal winning hockey players

In another move to recognise the efforts of the Indian national hockey team players from Punjab, Chief Minister Amrinder Singh has declared that schools in respective areas would be named after individual players. This was officially announced by Punjab education minister Vijay Singla in order to recognise the individual contributions of all the 11 players who represented India at the Olympics.



Some of the notable changes are that Government Senior Secondary School, Timowal Amritsar will be named as Olympian Harmanpreet Singh GSSS Timowal. GSSS Mithapur will be named after national team captain Manpreet Singh and will be called Olympian Manpreet Singh GSSS Mithapur. Government Middle School, Basic Girls in Faridkot would be named after Rupinder Pal Singh as Olympian Rupinderpal Singh Government Middle School, Basic Girls Faridkot.

Government High School Chahal Kalan in Gurdaspur will be called as Olympian Simranjit Singh Government High School, Chahal Kalan. Even reserve goalkeeper Krishan Pathak was honoured with a school named after him in Hussainpur, Kaparthala.

The Punjab government already held a felicitation ceremony for all the players who represented India and were from Punjab. Some of the other players who had schools named after them were Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh,