Hockey Pro League: Indian women's team primed for historic debut - Schedule, Squad, Where to watch

The Indian women's hockey team are taking part in the FIH Hockey Pro League season for the first time, opening their campaign against China on January 31.

India are making their debut in the international hockey federation's top-flight global league. With Australia and New Zealand pulling out of the 2021/22 season due to travel restrictions, India and Spain were added to the league for the first time. The men's team were part of the last edition and will be competing this year too.

India's women's team will play two matches against China on 31st January and 1st February in Muscat, Oman. Following these matches, India will host reigning champions Netherlands in February.

Hockey Pro League (Women): India's Schedule





"We are eager to play in the FIH Hockey Pro League for the first time and continue to improve and gain confidence," said Savita Punia, who will be leading the Indian side.

Nine teams will compete in a round-robin tournament with home and away matches. The tournament will conclude in June.

A look at the schedule for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Women)! 👊#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/NJPdKjVBrY — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 30, 2022

Hockey Pro League (Women): India Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi

Hockey Pro League (Women): Where to watch

Matches will be live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be shown live on Hotstar.



