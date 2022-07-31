Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey Points Table, Standings, Total Points

Hockey has been an integral part of the Commonwealth Games since it's debut in 1998. Both the Indian men's and women's hockey team are touted as medal contenders at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

While the Indian men are drawn in Pool B of their section, the women have been named in Pool A.

Here, we take a look at the points table of Hockey at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Men's Hockey

Pool A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Drawn GD Points 1 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 1 5 Australia 1 0 0 0 0 0





Pool B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Drawn GD Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 +6 3 2 Wales 1 1 0 0 +4 3 3 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Canada 1 0 1 0 -4 0 5 Ghana 1 0 1 0 -6 0









Women's Hockey

Pool A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Drawn GD Points 1 India 2 2 0 0 +7 6 2 England 1 1 0 0 +12 3 3 Canada 1 1 0 0 +4 3 4 Wales 2 0 2 0 -6 0 5 Ghana 2 0 2 0 -17 0





Pool B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Drawn GD Points 1 New Zealand 2 2 0 0 +17 6 2 Australia 1 1 0 0 +8 3 3 Scotland 2 1 1 0 +1 3 4 South Africa 1 0 1 0 -2 0 5 Kenya 2 0 2 0 -24 0



