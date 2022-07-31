Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 1
silver 2
Bronze 1
india
Hockey

Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey Points Table, Standings, Total Points

Take a look at the points table of Hockey at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Savita Punia Hockey
Indian captain Savita Punia (yellow) led the team from the front and was magical throughout the tournament.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-31T13:10:13+05:30

Hockey has been an integral part of the Commonwealth Games since it's debut in 1998. Both the Indian men's and women's hockey team are touted as medal contenders at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

While the Indian men are drawn in Pool B of their section, the women have been named in Pool A.

Here, we take a look at the points table of Hockey at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Men's Hockey

Pool A

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Drawn

GD

Points

1

New Zealand

1

0

0

1

0

1

2

Scotland

1

0

0

1

0

1

3

Pakistan

1

0

0

1

0

1

4

South Africa

1

0

0

1

0

1

5

Australia

1

0

0

0

0

0


Pool B

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Drawn

GD

Points

1

England

1

1

0

0

+6

3

2

Wales

1

1

0

0

+4

3

3

India

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Canada

1

0

1

0

-4

0

5

Ghana

1

0

1

0

-6

0



Women's Hockey

Pool A

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Drawn

GD

Points

1

India

2

2

0

0

+7

6

2

England

1

1

0

0

+12

3

3

Canada

1

1

0

0

+4

3

4

Wales

2

0

2

0

-6

0

5

Ghana

2

0

2

0

-17

0


Pool B

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Drawn

GD

Points

1

New Zealand

2

2

0

0

+17

6

2

Australia

1

1

0

0

+8

3

3

Scotland

2

1

1

0

+1

3

4

South Africa

1

0

1

0

-2

0

5

Kenya

2

0

2

0

-24

0


