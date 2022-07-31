Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey Points Table, Standings, Total Points
Take a look at the points table of Hockey at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Hockey has been an integral part of the Commonwealth Games since it's debut in 1998. Both the Indian men's and women's hockey team are touted as medal contenders at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
While the Indian men are drawn in Pool B of their section, the women have been named in Pool A.
Here, we take a look at the points table of Hockey at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Men's Hockey
Pool A
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Scotland
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Pakistan
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
South Africa
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
Australia
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Pool B
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
England
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+6
|
3
|
2
|
Wales
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+4
|
3
|
3
|
India
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Canada
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-4
|
0
|
5
|
Ghana
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-6
|
0
Women's Hockey
Pool A
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
India
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+7
|
6
|
2
|
England
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+12
|
3
|
3
|
Canada
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+4
|
3
|
4
|
Wales
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-6
|
0
|
5
|
Ghana
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-17
|
0
Pool B
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
GD
|
Points
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
+17
|
6
|
2
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+8
|
3
|
3
|
Scotland
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3
|
4
|
South Africa
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-2
|
0
|
5
|
Kenya
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-24
|
0