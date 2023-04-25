Hockey: Pakistan, China to play in Asian tournament in Chennai

Pakistan confirmed that they will participate in the Men's Asian Champions trophy scheduled to be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu in August, as reported by Times of India on Monday.

Another neighbour in China also confirmed its participation in the tournament, which meant that the six best teams in the continent, namely South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, China, and hosts India, will be vying for the top honour.

This embarks the return of International hockey to the city of Chennai after 16 years. The men’s Asia Cup hockey championship in 2007 was the last international hockey event that happened in Chennai.

The six teams will go through a round-robin format to fight for the title, where India and Pakistan are poised as the most successful teams in the competition's history, having won three trophies each.



