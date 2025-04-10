Hockey Nationals: Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka seal quarterfinal spots

Day 7 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 brought plenty of action and drama, with Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka pulling off close victories to book their spots in the quarterfinals.

In the Division A clash, Hockey Madhya Pradesh held off a late comeback attempt from Hockey Punjab to register a 3-2 win. Captain Yousuf Affan led by example, opening the scoring in the 4th minute. Mohit Karma (18’) and Saddam Ahmed (45’) added to the tally, giving Madhya Pradesh a solid lead heading into the final quarter.

However, Punjab refused to go down without a fight. Araijeet Singh Hundal (54’) and Gursahibjit Singh (56’) struck in quick succession to bring their side within touching distance. But the clock ran out on their comeback, allowing Madhya Pradesh to maintain their top position in Pool A and secure a quarterfinal berth.

Hockey Karnataka also booked their place in the quarterfinals with a dramatic 3-2 win over Le Puducherry Hockey. Captain Mohammed Raheel got things rolling with a goal in the 12th minute, but Puducherry turned the tide with strikes from T. Arun Kumar (27’) and P Mahendran (37’), taking a 2-1 lead into the closing stages.

With just two minutes left, Sheshe Gowda BM became the hero for Karnataka. He equalised in the 58th minute and then netted the winner in the 60th, capping off a stunning turnaround.