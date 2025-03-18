Hockey stars Mandeep Singh, Udita Kaur set to tie the knot

Indian men's hockey team forward Mandeep Singh is set to tie the knot with Udita Kaur, a defender in the Indian women’s hockey team, on March 21 in Jalandhar.

Both Mandeep and Udita were part of the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The men's team, led by Mandeep, won the historic bronze while the women's team finished fourth, narrowly missing the podium.

Mandeep, who hails from Mithapur village in Jalandhar, was also part of the bronze-winning team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In March last year, he was appointed a DSP in the Punjab Police.

Udita, who hails from Hisar in Haryana, made her debut in 2017 and has 127 caps with 14 goals to her credit.

They add to the list of Olympian couple that includes Deepika Kumari-Atanu Das, Akashdeep-Monika Malik, Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap, Gurvinder Chandi-Manjit Kaur, and Vece-Jennifer Paes.