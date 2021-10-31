Hockey Madhya Pradesh win Senior Women National Championship 2021

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Haryana 1-0 to win the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi today, while Hockey Punjab went past Hockey Maharashtra 2-1 to finish third in the competition.



Hockey Madhya Pradesh's Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (9') found the back of the net early in the Final against Hockey Haryana and thereafter the Hockey Madhya Pradesh side kept Hockey Haryana at bay throughout the game and walked off as winners of the tournament.

Speaking about their victory, Hockey Madhya Pradesh Coach Vandana Uikey said, "It feels really good to win the tournament, especially because we have won the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship for the first time. It was a very close match. The players played very well. We had more ball possession than the other team."

Congratulations to all the medal winners from the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 organised in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. 👏



🥇 Hockey Madhya Pradesh

🥈 Hockey Haryana

🥉 Hockey Punjab#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/blBiCUtYoZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 30, 2021