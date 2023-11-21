Hockey India names 34-member core probable group for national women's coaching camp

Hockey India, on Monday, named the 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 10 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru, ahead of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023.



India, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, and hosts Spain will be competing in the five-nation tournament in Valencia. It is a key step in the Indian women's hockey team's preparations for the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi, scheduled to start on January 13, 2024.

The Indian team will feel confident as they return to camp after a dominating performance at the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy earlier this month. India claimed the gold medal defeating Japan 4-0 in the Final. India also remained unbeaten in the tournament which also saw participation from China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The head coach of the Indian team, Janneke Schopman, explained the importance of the upcoming camp.

"We have been in good form over the past couple of months, with the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the gold medal in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. But it is important for us to continue to maintain our momentum and ensure we remain in the right frame of mind going into important competitions next year," Schopman said.

"Our sights are set on the Paris Olympics and to ensure a spot, we have to perform well at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. The five-nation tournament is a good chance for us to test ourselves against European teams and also plan our strategies and make modifications as and when needed," she added.

"The National Coaching Camp will allow us to regroup once again and work on the areas where we still need to and provide us with a roadmap to ensure we achieve our immediate goals," said Schopman.

Indian Women's Hockey Team 34-member Core Group:

GOALKEEPERS

Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki

DEFENDERS

Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri and Mahima Chaudhary

MIDFIELDERS

Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Ajmina Kujur

FORWARDS

Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo and Beauty Dungdung