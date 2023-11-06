Groups unveiled for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024

The hockey world is abuzz with anticipation following the conclusion of Hockey at the Pan American Games and the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024. Five men's and women's teams have now earned direct qualification to the highly-awaited Olympic Games Paris 2024 as Continental Champions, joining hosts France on the coveted list of contenders. Simultaneously, an additional 16 men's and women's teams are gearing up for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. The stage is set for an intense competition as the pools for these upcoming qualification tournaments have been unveiled.

In the spirit of the upcoming hockey showdown, the 16 qualified teams per gender have been strategically divided into two groups. Eight teams will head to Muscat, Oman, and Valencia, Spain for the men, while the women's competition will unfold in Ranchi, India, and Valencia, Spain.

Men's groups:

The following eight teams will compete for the ultimate prize in Muscat, Oman: Great Britain, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Canada, Chile, and China.



Over in Valencia, Spain, an equally fierce battle awaits as the following eight men's teams prepare to showcase their prowess: Belgium, Spain, Korea, Ireland, Japan, Austria, Egypt, and Ukraine.

Following the end of the continental championships in Africa, 5 teams have now gained direct qualification to the Olympic Games #Paris2024.



Additionally the 16 men's and women's teams that will get a second opportunity to qualify for the Olympics at the FIH Hockey Olympic… pic.twitter.com/iUhP09x3dg — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) November 6, 2023

Women's groups:



Ranchi, India, will be the stage for the women's competition, featuring eight teams, each eager to make their mark: Germany, India, New Zealand, Japan, Chile, United States, Italy, and Czech Republic.



In Valencia, Spain, another eight women's teams will engage in captivating duels: Belgium, Great Britain, Spain, Korea, Ireland, Canada, Malaysia, and Ukraine.

The allocation of teams into these two groups was meticulously based on their world ranking at midnight on 5 November 2023. This allocation adheres to the predetermined rules laid out in the FIH Qualification System for the Paris Olympics, which ensures a fair and balanced distribution.

For the teams fortunate enough to participate in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, the path to Olympic glory is clear. The top three teams from each of the four FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 tournaments will secure their coveted qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 are scheduled to take place from 13 to 21 January 2024.