Hockey India names 33-member Indian women’s hockey team core group

Hockey India, on Monday, announced a 33-member Indian women's hockey core group from a 60-member assessment squad from the ongoing training camp in SAI Bengaluru.



The selected players will continue to train at the SAI Bengaluru till May 16.

The assessment camp started on April 1 and the selection trials were held on April 6 and 7.

A final team will be selected from the shortlisted group for the coaching camps and international exposure tours.

The Indian women's team is set to travel to Antwerp and London to play Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 later this year.

The 22-year-old Marina Lalramnghaki, who represented Mizoram, and 25-year-old Manisha Chauhan, who represented Manipur, in the recently concluded 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship have also been included in the squad.

Notably, Preeti Dubey, who made her last appearance for the Indian women's team in the Hockey World League semifinal in 2017 has clawed her way back into the national setup after impressing the selectors and coaches in the assessment camp.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo, defenders Ropni Kumari and Preeti, midfielder Edula Jyoti, and forwards Deepika Soreng and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have made the step up from the Junior Indian Women’s Hockey Team that featured in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur, Nisha

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal