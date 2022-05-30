Hockey: Indian men's team drops to 4th spot, women's team rises to 6th spot in latest FIH rankings

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams saw a shift in their rankings in the latest FIH World Rankings issued on Monday.

While the men's team dropped to the 4th spot in the world from its earlier third position, the women's team climbs to the sixth position from the seventh.

Netherlands men (2465.707) have regained the third spot as they swap places with India (2366.990) based on their impressive results in the FIH Pro League. Whereas a young Indian team team lost to Japan in their second match of the Hero Men's Asia Cup, as a result, Japan gained important points to shift from the world no. 17 spot to world no. 15 spot.



The top of the World Rankings, however, remains unchanged with Australian men (2842.258) and Netherlands women (3049.495) holding pole position.



Belgium men (2764.735) are hard on the Kookaburra's heels after wins over Spain and France and Argentina women (2674.837) continue to hold second place behind the Dutch after two drawn matches at the weekend of 28 and 29 May demonstrated how closely matched these two teams are at present.

In the women's rankings, India (2029.396) have jumped to sixth at the expense of Spain (2016.149) who drop to seventh. Last month, the Indian Eves won over the top-ranked Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.

More to follow...



