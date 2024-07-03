Hockey India to compile list of coaches and support staff for HIL teams

The much-anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make its comeback later this year after a 7-year-long hiatus.

The 2024-2025 edition of the Hockey India League will feature 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams, marking a significant expansion and revitalization of the league.

This development is expected to inject fresh excitement and competitiveness into the sport.

Player registration has already started, and in a new development, Hockey India is delighted to announce the initiation of an exclusive compilation of talented coaches and support staff to recommend to Hockey India League (HIL) franchises.

Hockey India is creating an exclusive list of talented coaches and support staff to recommend to Hockey India League franchises. If you have the expertise and passion to shape the future of hockey, we want to hear from you.



This initiative aims to connect skilled professionals with top-tier teams, fostering excellence and innovation in Indian hockey.



Professionals from around the globe are invited to share their CVs to be part of Hockey India’s elite roster of potential coaches and support staff.

Notably, the registration process is open to Indian and foreign coaches and support staff.

This inclusive approach aims to attract a diverse range of expertise and experience, further enriching the quality of the league.

﻿Women's League in the HIL



A historic milestone for the sport, this edition of HIL will, for the first time, feature an exclusive women's league running concurrently with the men's league.

This initiative underscores Hockey India’s commitment to promoting women's hockey, providing a robust platform for female athletes to showcase their skills, and enhancing the talent pool of women hockey players in India.

The simultaneous hosting of both leagues aims to elevate the status of women's hockey and inspire greater participation at the grassroots level.

The upcoming season of HIL is scheduled to be held in the window sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), spanning from the last week of December 2024 to the first week of February 2025.



Commenting on the occasion Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "We are excited to welcome coaches and support staff from around the globe to be a part of the revived Hockey India League."

"The 2024-2025 edition will not only showcase top-tier hockey but also provide a platform for professionals to contribute to the growth and development of the sport in India,” he added.