Hockey India launches nationwide coaching programmes to 'elevate the game'

Hockey India launched nationwide online coaching programmes to 'enhance the coaching standards'.



"Hockey India is dedicated to elevating the game through online programmes. In a bid to continuously improve coaching, we present the Coaching Courses," the federation wrote in a social media post.

Hockey India asked interested candidates to register themselves for the coaching training.

There will be three types of courses - Basic Course, Level 1 and Level 2. The courses will be conducted in three phases.

The basic course, for which the registration process will go on from March 3 to 7, will begin on March 10.

Registration for the Level 1 course will begin on March 7 and continue till March 11. The course will begin on March 12.

Meanwhile, the registration for the Level 2 Course will be conducted from March 12 to 16. The course begins on March 20.



To be eligible for the courses, the candidates have to have coached a district, school or university Hockey team.

Otherwise, the candidates have to have played at the national level or All India University level for a minimum of three years.

Another important criterion is that the candidate must be able to communicate in English, as Hockey India targets 'coaches who have not attended any Hockey India Level 'Basic' and Level '1' Coaching Course in the past'.