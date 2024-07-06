Hockey India introduces digital ID cards for players

Hockey India, on Saturday, launched a pioneering initiative allowing players to download their identity cards from the member units portal directly.

This step showed Hockey India’s rapid approach towards e-governance as Hockey India became one of the first sporting federations in India to develop and implement such a digitalised system.

This new system offers several key features, including the ability for players to obtain their ID cards digitally, a streamlined process from registration to ID card acquisition, and increased accessibility and convenience.

The registration and approval process includes player registration on the Member Unit portal, submission of all required personal details and documents, profile review by the Member Unit, submission of approved profiles to Hockey India, final review and approval by Hockey India, and the ability for players to directly download their digital ID card by entering their information on the Member Unit Portal.

This digital revolution streamlines the ID card issue process, increasing efficiency and accessibility for hockey players throughout India. It is a huge step forward in Hockey India's efforts to modernise sports administration through technology.

~The digital transformation simplifies the ID card issuance process, enhancing efficiency and accessibility for hockey players across India~



New Delhi, 6th July 2024: In a significant move towards e-governance, Hockey India has launched a pioneeringhttps://t.co/7uvMuZoGkY pic.twitter.com/GgnsLfneFO — Hockey World News (@hockeyWrldNws) July 6, 2024

It can be a groundbreaking move as this will also limit age fraud as the details of the athlete will be recorded digitally and may link to the player’s ID directly to his/her Aadhaar card.



"We are extremely proud to introduce the Digital Player ID Cards, akin to the Aadhaar card model, an excellent initiative that places Hockey India at the forefront of sports administration in the country," stated Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India, in response to the development.

“This action greatly improves accessibility and convenience while also streamlining the procedure for our players to receive ID cards. This is a significant step in the direction of our unwavering commitment to using technology to modernise and streamline administrative operations.”