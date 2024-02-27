Hockey India CEO Elena Norman resigns from her post

Long-serving CEO of Hockey India, Elena Norman on Tuesday resigned from her post after holding the position for nearly 13 years.



Hockey India accepted the resignation of the Australian and thanked her for efforts during her regime.

Accepting her resignation, Hockey India President Padma Dilip Tirkey said, "I would like to express my gratitude for Elena’s time and dedication. Not only as the President of Hockey India but also as a former player and avid hockey enthusiast, I want to formally acknowledge and extend my sincere gratitude for her remarkable contributions over the last 12-13 years."

"Her dedication and efforts have played a pivotal role in propelling Hockey India and Indian hockey to the commendable position they hold today. I wish her great success in all her future endeavors," he added further.

Elena joined Hockey India in 2011, three after the administrative body came into existence.

The CEO spearheaded the launch of Hockey India Coaches Education Pathway, that equipped the domestic coaches with global standards of coaching practices along with various initiatives for the Indian Technical and Match Officials.

However, in past few months Elena cited intimidation at the work and difficult work environment in the federation.

Last week, Indian women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman also resigned citing similar reasons.

While Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey tried his best to persuade the Australian, Elena decided to put in her papers.

Her resignation is accepted but it is not sure when she will be relived from her duties.