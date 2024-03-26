Hockey India announces nominations for 6th annual awards

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the list of nominations for the esteemed sixth edition of the annual awards.



Scheduled for March 31 at Sovereign 1, Le Meridien, in New Delhi, this year's awards ceremony boasts an unprecedented total prize pool of INR 7.56 crores.

A total of 32 nominations spanning eight categories have clinched a spot on the shortlist for these annual accolades. These nominees will be lauded for their remarkable contributions to Indian hockey throughout the 2023 calendar year.

Among the highlights, the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year in both Men's and Women's categories promises a hefty cash prize of INR 25 lakh each.

Additionally, the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women), designated for U-21 players, come with a commendable cash prize of INR 10 lakh each.

Furthermore, noteworthy awards such as the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year, Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, and Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year, carry substantial cash prizes of INR 5 lakh each.

The ceremony also encompasses special categories such as the Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement 2023 and, the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution 2023, both offering a prize purse of INR 5 lakh each.

Furthermore, the Hockey India President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager of the Year 2023, Hockey India President Award for Technical Official of the Year 2023, and the Best Member Unit Award winners will receive due recognition, accompanied by a cash prize of INR 2.5 lakh each.

Notably, the pinnacle of the event, the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award, will carry the most substantial cash purse of INR 30 lakh, honouring an individual's extraordinary contributions to the sport over the years.

The Nominees for the Hockey India Annual Awards 2023:

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year - INR 5,00,000

1. Mohith HS

2. P.R. Sreejesh

3. Savita

4. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year - INR 5,00,000

1. Deep Grace Ekka

2. Amit Rohidas

3. Harmanpreet Singh

4. Udita

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year - INR 5,00,000

1. Salima Tete

2. Hardik Singh

3. Manpreet Singh

4. Navneet Kaur

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year - INR 5,00,000

1. Vandana Kataria

2. Abhishek

3. Sukhjeet Singh

4. Mandeep Singh

Hockey India Asunta Lakra

Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21) - INR 10,00,000

1. Vaishnavi Viththal Phalke

2. Deepika

3. Deepika Soreng

4. Sunelita Toppo

Hockey India Jugraj Singh

Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21) - INR 10,00,000

1. Uttam Singh

2. Amir Ali

3. Vishnukant Singh

4. Araijeet Singh Hundal

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Women) - INR 25,00,000

1. Savita

2. Salima Tete

3. Vandana Kataria

4. Navneet Kaur

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Men) - INR 25,00,000

1. P.R. Sreejesh

2. Abhishek

3. Hardik Singh

4. Harmanpreet Singh