Tokyo Olympics: India ends their medal drought by winning bronze

It was a match made in heaven with a total of 9 goals being scored in the match. However you really had to witness the whole thing to revel in it.

Germany scored in the first 2 minutes after capitalising on some chaos in the box. Sreejesh was unable to keep put the ball that was put under him. It seemed to be a repeat of the Belgium game as Indian kept the pressure on themselves by allowing Germany constant turnovers and a higher possession percentage. This also resulted in them winning a penalty corner in the last 1 second. It proved to be lucky for India as Germany missed all 3 of the chances they got including a successful referral by the referee. The second quarter was more chaotic than the first and it involved 4 goals being scored in total. Germany scored 2 goals within 3 minutes with quick counter attacks. It seemed more of a lapse of concentration on the part of India as they gave away the ball and were defensively unavailable.But they also ensured that they converted the chances they got and made 2 out of 2 PC conversions with Manpreet scoring off a rebound and Harmanpreet scoring directly with a sublime stroke.

🇮🇳 INDIA WINS THE BRONZE 🥉



The Indian Men's Hockey Team has defeated Germany to clinch the bronze medal in Tokyo. #INDvsGER | #Tokyo2020 | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/bOkqd8V4JC — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2021

The third quarter was even better for the Men in Blue. It was 3-3 at the beginning but 5-3 for India within 5 minutes. The 4th goal came from a penalty stroke after Mandeep was fouled in the circle. Rupindepal Singh converted it duly despite the German keeper going the right way. The 5th goal came after Simranjeet converted from close range. It was Gurjant however who made a searing run all the way in before laying it off for India to take a two goal lead. India got three PC's towards the final three minutes but were unable to convert and even lost their referral in the process. Germany came back to win a PC 2 minutes from time but India went through the 3rd quarter with a lead of 2 goals.



The 4th quarter began with Germany applying all the pressure they could. They got a PC and duly converted it within the first 3 minutes. India had several chances with Mandeep missing one on one chance in the 10th minute. Germany were reduced to 10 men and India tried to capitalise on it. It was back and forth between India as they attempted to score and increase their lead from 5-4. it was India's game at the end despite a nervy last minute and they went on to win bronze.



